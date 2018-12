The "national immunisation campaign", organised with the United Nations children fund UNICEF, is expected to begin on Saturday, Libya's WHO representative Jaafar Hassan told a press conference.

The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) has faced major difficulties with its vaccine supply, over which the state has a monopoly.

Nearly a year's worth of vaccine shortages have pushed many Libyan parents with newborns to travel to other countries or to import drugs themselves.