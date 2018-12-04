Millions flock to free tests as Egypt seeks to eradicate hepatitis C

An Egyptian doctor makes a test during an unprecedented campaign

Egypt, which has the highest rate of hepatitis C in the world, is carrying out an unprecedented campaign to detect and treat the disease in a bid to eliminate it by 2022. It aims to test the entire adult population -- about 50 million people.

Nearly 4.4 percent of adult Egyptians are infected and about 40,000 die of the disease every year, making it the country's third leading cause of death, according to the World Bank.

The campaign, which runs from October to April, also tests for diabetes and high blood pressure.

Hepatitis C is a liver disease caused by a blood-borne virus. Most cases can be cured with antiviral medicine, but many do not initially show symptoms. If left untreated the virus can cause cirrhosis or liver cancer.

In Egypt, many were infected decades ago when poorly sterilised needles were used as part of a national treatment campaign against schistosomiasis, a disease caused by parasitic worms.

Most donated blood is still not effectively screened, according to a recent World Bank report.

At least 11.5 million people have been screened in the new campaign, with 5 percent testing positive.