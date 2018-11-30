Measles cases rise 30 percent worldwide

The World Health Organization said the worrying trend of resurgent measles cases was a near global phenomenon, but the causes varied among regions.

In Europe, experts blamed the problem in part on complacency and misinformation about a vaccine proven to be both effective and safe.

Martin Friede, WHO's director of immunisation, vaccines and biologicals told reporters that "supposed experts making accusations against the vaccine without any evidence" has had an impact on parents' decisions.

He specifically cited medically baseless claims linking the measles vaccine to autism, which have been spread in part on social media by members of the so-called "anti-vax" movement.

But cases have also spiked in Latin America, partly due to "a collapsing health system in Venezuela," the head of the vaccine alliance Gavi, Seth Berkley, said in a statement.

A crippling political and economic crisis in Venezuela has triggered massive inflation, with hospitals struggling to maintain stocks.

Multiple countries notably Germany, Russia and Venezuela have had their measles elimination certificate withdrawn over the last 12 months.

A country loses its measles elimination status when "the same type of virus has been circulating for more than 12 continuous months," according to WHO.