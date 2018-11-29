In eastern DR Congo, 19 die of Ebola in five days

The outbreak, which began on August 1, has now killed 241 people, the ministry said in a statement late Tuesday.

"There have been 241 deaths," the ministry said in an update correct to November 26, indicating there had been a total of 421 cases -- 374 of them confirmed, and another 47 probable.

Another 74 suspected cases are under investigation.

The outbreak is the tenth in DR Congo since Ebola was first detected there in 1976.

The crisis is centred around the restive eastern city of Beni in North Kivu, a region which has been blighted by armed conflict which has hampered efforts to curb the outbreak.