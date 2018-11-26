Newly separated conjoined Bhutanese twins leave Melbourne hospital

15-month-old Nima and Dawa Palden who were joined at the torso and shared a liver, were separated on November 9 after a six-hour procedure that involved a team of 25 surgeons, anaesthetists, clinicians and nurses.

The two sisters left the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne in a pram on Monday with their mother, who said: "Thank you, everyone."

Joe Crameri, the lead paediatric surgeon, said the "two remarkable girls" were recovering well and "somewhat smiling."

"The twins have made an excellent recovery and they are now starting to act independently and move around," Crameri told reporters, according to Australian broadcaster ABC.

He said the staff had seen them transform since becoming independent.

The girls will to travel with their mother to continue recovery in a rural town outside Melbourne, before returning to their family in Bhutan at a later date.

The girls are not able to stand and it will be a "work in progress" as they build up strength and balance, Crameri said.