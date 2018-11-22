ADSSSA, SEHA hold influenza vaccination campaign

The campaign aims to increase awareness among all members of the community, about the need for timely vaccination, provision of adequate vaccines for the target groups, vaccinating the maximum number of people and reducing the health, economic and social burden of influenza.

Influenza is a seasonal illness and its severity varies according to the immunity level of the affected person. However, pregnant women, children, the elderly and people with chronic diseases are more susceptible to complications, and the aim of the vaccination campaign is to reduce its occurrence in these vulnerable groups.