“Health Promotion” finalizes its preparations to launch Sehati 7th Regional Conference

The conference will be held for 2 days at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at the University of Sharjah, under the theme of “Talk, Listen, Change.” The conference will feature the participation of more than 30 Arab and European doctors and experts, who represent global institutions that work in various fields of child care. The event will be held in cooperation with the University of Sharjah, the conference’s strategic partner, and in the presence of Dr Ahmed Selim Al-Mandhari, Regional Director of the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean (WHO/EMRO).

The conference will include 14 panel discussions that feature a variety of topics including obesity, nutrition, and the negative effects of obesity on the physiological and psychological health of both children and youth.

Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, stated that the size of local and global participation for the 7th edition of My Health conference reflects the high level of trust that the participating global institutions have placed on the conference. She also stressed the keenness of the region’s countries to review the phenomena of obesity and its effects on both children and youth, in order to find solutions and develop strategies that help solve this problem.

Dr. Amina M. Almarzouqi, Acting Dean of the College of Health Sciences at the University of Sharjah, stated that the 7th My Health conference will be the largest regional event of its kind, which will aim to help facilitate the exchange of expertise and best international practices, as well as showcase new initiatives that help to fight obesity amongst children.

Almarzouqi remarked that the conference will review a variety of topics during its various panel discussions, such as the role of nutrition in regenerative medicine, the role of breastfeeding in promoting maternal and child health, the knowledge and attitudes towards energy drinks consumption and related factors among young athletes in the UAE, and preventive methods of obesity complications, in addition to a number of other related topics.

Some of the conference’s most prominent local participants from the Ministry of Health and Prevention include Dr Fadila Mohamed Sherif, Director of Health Education and Promotion Department at the Ministry of Health and Prevention; Latefah Rashid, Head of Nutrition section at the Ministry of Health and Prevention; Dr Mansoor Anwar Habib, Consultant on Family Medicine and Occupational Health; and Dr. Fatima Saleh, General MD at the Ministry of Health and Prevention. Some of the Arab participants in the conference include Dr Amal Aljawder from the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Dr Maha Nasser from Egypt.

The conference also includes global participants from the World Health Organization such as Dr Ayoub Al-Jawaldeh, Regional Nutrition Adviser at the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean (WHO EMRO); Dr Ibrahim Al-ziq, WHO Representative to Saudi Arabia, in addition to the organization’s temporary consultants, which include Dr Ibrahim Elmadfa and Karen McColl, both of whom are WHO Temporary Advisers.

Dr Tim Lobestein, Director of Policy at the World Obesity Federation; and Dr Chantal Julia, a WHO Temporary Adviser, will also participate in the conference.

The event will feature participants from the United Kingdom, such as Professor Amandine Garde, a WHO Temporary Adviser; and participants from Germany, such as Prof. Mohamed Abu Al Ainain, Associate professor of regenerative medicine in Berlin and member of the Arab German Young Academy of sciences and humanities (AGYA).