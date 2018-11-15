Elham Al Amiri: 522 million people are expected to have diabetes in 2030

Al Amiri told "Sharjah 24" that diabetes worldwide has reached very large numbers and is expected to affect more than 522 million people with diabetes in 2030, unless the measures to reduce and prevent the disease.

Consultant Endocrinology and Diabetes Specialist at Al Qassimi Hospital said there was a satisfactory decline in the UAE's rate of diabetes incidence by 11.8%, up from 19%.

Dr. Al Amiri stressed the importance of periodic examination of diabetes because the symptoms are sometimes hidden and not clear, because the species vary but the symptoms are similar.