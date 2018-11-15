Elham Al Amiri: 522 million people are expected to have diabetes in 2030

  • Thursday 15, November 2018 in 11:30 AM
Sharjah24: On the occasion of the International Diabetes Day, which falls on the 14th of November each year, Dr. Elham Al Amiri, Consultant Endocrinology and Diabetes Specialist at Al Qassimi Hospital,Vice President of the Friends for Diabetes Association of Health Education Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, said “in this day we aim to shed light on diabetes, and we are working to alert the community to the importance of prevention and co-existence with this disease”.
Al Amiri told "Sharjah 24" that diabetes worldwide has reached very large numbers and is expected to affect more than 522 million people with diabetes in 2030, unless the measures to reduce and prevent the disease.
 
Consultant Endocrinology and Diabetes Specialist at Al Qassimi Hospital said there was a satisfactory decline in the UAE's rate of diabetes incidence by 11.8%, up from 19%.
 
Dr. Al Amiri stressed the importance of periodic examination of diabetes because the symptoms are sometimes hidden and not clear, because the species vary but the symptoms are similar. 