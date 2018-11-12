Health Promotion Department announces the launch of 7th Sehati Conference

During a press conference that was held at its headquarters on Monday, the Health Promotion Department announced that the World Health Organization’s Regional Meeting will take place during the first day of the Sehati Conference, which will be held under the theme of “Talk, Listen, Change.” The 7th edition of the conference will target the youth demographic and will focus on nutrition as a key factor in preventing chronic diseases.

The department also revealed that the conference will be held amidst the participation and attendance of a large number of local and international experts and specialists, as well as hobbyists and enthusiasts from both inside and outside the country. The event will be organised in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO), the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the University of Sharjah, and the Arab-German Young Academy of Sciences and Humanities (AGYA). The department has called on anyone who would like to attend the conference to register by calling the number (80080000).

This year's event focuses on the theme of obesity, as it is now one of the most prominent diseases of our times. The conference will present various topics that will benefit both individuals and the community, which comes in line with the UAE Vision 2021 National Agenda to provide a healthcare system that operates under global standards to reduce the spread of obesity, especially among children.

Her Excellency Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Sehati Conference, stated that due to the wise vision and directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the emirate of Sharjah adopted a plan entitled “Serving the people,” which led to the development of a comprehensive healthcare system that aims to achieve the emirate’s noble humanitarian goals to ensure the happiness of the country’s citizens.

Her Excellency Iman Rashid Saif remarked that conference is back for the 7th year in a row with greater momentum and a large international participation, thanks to the patronage and support of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs to this event, which is one of the key reasons that prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to praise Sharjah's efforts in promoting health awareness. She then expressed her thanks and appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi for her unlimited support and her patronage and directives to this event. She also thanked the strategic partners for their cooperation with the Health Promotion Department in organising this conference and cooperating to achieve its objectives.

His Excellency Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for Health Clinics and Centers Sector at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, stated that the ministry launched a comprehensive framework to combat obesity among children and youth, as part of the ministry’s efforts to achieve the targets of the UAE Vision 2021 National Agenda that aim to reduce obesity among children and youth from the ages of 5 to 17.

Dr. Ayoub Al Jawaldeh, Regional Adviser in Nutrition at WHO (EMRO), praised the Emirate of Sharjah’s efforts in preventing noncommunicable diseases. He underscored the importance of the conference’s theme of obesity, which is considered one of the most prominent global challenges, as well as a significant public health problem.

Dr. Amina Mohammed Almarzouqi, Acting Dean of the College of Health Sciences at the University of Sharjah and Chairman of the Scientific Organising Committee of the Conference, reviewed the expected outcomes of the conference, which includes educating and raising the awareness of around 2000 members from the community, as well as reviewing and developing the national plans of action to prevent obesity, launching new WHO policies on the labelling and marketing of unhealthy foods, and introducing new WHO policies and guidelines for the prevention of obesity, in addition to launching a regional policy for the prevention of obesity in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, and adopting international initiatives and practices showcased at the conference with the aim of preventing obesity.

Dr. Tareq Osaili, Member of the Arab-German Young Academy of Sciences and Humanities (AGYA), clarified that the academy’s role in the conference will focus on raising the health awareness of the members of the community, in order to reduce the spread of diseases related to nutrition, and obesity in particular. He added that statistics show that 13% of the global population suffers from obesity, and that it is considered one of the most prominent causes of diabetes, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular disease. He expressed that he expects the event to achieve success in light of the importance of its topics presented and the conference’s ability to attract the participation of a group of well-known regional and international researchers.