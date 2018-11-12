Future Technologies Re-Invent Healthcare Systems

The Council members discussed the means to support and reform the healthcare sector globally, develop innovative treatments and secure easy access to all people. They also deliberated on new global healthcare systems such as home healthcare, precision medicine, value in healthcare models, and providing services to individuals and families through the healthcare system.

The Council stressed that adopting technological developments in the health sectors through Genomics, wearable devices, and transplanted devices among others, will significantly transform all aspects of life, reflecting positively on the future of governments and societies. The Council further recommended encouraging the adoption of a futuristic approach to help policy makers reach innovative and effective solutions to future challenges in fields of health and healthcare.

The Third Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils is held in Dubai, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in collaboration between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum. The meetings bring together more than 700 of the most relevant and knowledgeable scientists, futurists and experts, grouped in 38 expertise-based, thematic councils that discuss the future of vital sectors and develop practical solutions to challenging issues.