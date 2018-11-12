China proposes new laws on vaccine management

A nurse prepares a vaccine to be given to a child in a hospital in China

The State Administration for Market Regulation, which published the draft laws on its website late on Sunday, is soliciting public views up to Nov. 25.

The document also proposes severe punishment for those who participate in illegal practices, such as the fabrication of data, or who impede investigations.

China has pledged to reform and improve vaccine production and management after recent scandals which involved a firm that fabricated production and inspection records and sold ineffective vaccines.