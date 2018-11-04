Uganda to vaccinate health workers against Ebola

An outbreak of Ebola in the DRC has claimed 180 lives so far, and with high numbers of people moving across the border "the public health risk of cross-border transmission of Ebola to Uganda was assessed to be very high", according to minister Jane Ruth Aceng.

It will be the first time the vaccine is used in a country not in the midst of an active Ebola outbreak.

The DRC's health ministry said Thursday it had recorded 285 possible Ebola cases in the highly-restive northeastern region of North Kivu, which is home to a clutch of armed groups.

It is the tenth outbreak of Ebola in the country, then called Zaire, where the disease was first detected in 1976.

More than 25,000 people have received an experimental vaccine in the DRC since August.