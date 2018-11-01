Robotic surgery for cervical cancer boosts death risk

A pair of studies published in the New England Journal of Medicine sound the alarm about a surgery that has quickly become the go-to option for many women, even before its outcome was thoroughly studied.

"At this point, we would recommend only using open surgery to perform a radical hysterectomy for cervical cancer," said co-senior author Shohreh Shahabi, chief of gynecologic oncology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

When a woman is diagnosed with cervical cancer, she often gets her uterus and cervix removed, an operation known as a radical hysterectomy.

Minimally invasive radical hysterectomy using either laparoscopic or robot-assisted procedures have been around since 1992, but ballooned in popularity in the last decade.

More than 60 percent of hysterectomies performed on women with early stage cervical cancer in 2013 were done in a minimally invasive way, allowing women to go home the same day.

The procedure involves inflating the abdomen with gas and operating through small incisions, using a camera and a robotic instrument.

In comparison, a traditional, open hysterectomy requires a long incision through the center of the abdomen and several days of hospitalization.

While robotic surgeries are gaining popularity fast, and are generally seen as less risky in terms of surgical complications, researchers wanted to understand which method was better from a cancer-survival standpoint.

A randomized clinical trial was conducted to compare the two methods in terms of how many women were free of disease 4.5 years later.

The trial was halted early, in 2017, when researchers realized there was a 10 percent difference in survival between the two groups.

Eighty-six percent of women who had the robotic surgery were alive and disease-free after 4.5 years, compared to 96.5 percent in the open surgery group.

Minimally invasive surgery was also associated with a lower overall survival rate after three years 93 percent in the minimally invasive group were alive compared to 99 percent in the traditional surgery group.