Polio eradication achievable, imminent: Gates Foundation official

The country has also supported polio outbreak vaccination efforts in Afghanistan, Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya and Sudan, according to James Wenger.

The UAE and the Gates Foundation are currently considering the launch of a new research institute based in Abu Dhabi that will focus on translating research and data on disease burden into actionable policy across the region, Wegner revealed in an interview with Emirates News Agency, WAM.

"We look forward to leveraging Abu Dhabi’s unique talents and assets to accelerate progress on key global health issues, including polio eradication," he added.

Ending polio through eradication will improve the lives of the world’s most vulnerable children and ensure that no child or family has to live with the devastating effects of polio ever again, Wenger emphasised, adding, "We are up against some big challenges in the places where polio still exists: conflict, insecurity, mobile populations and remote villages have made it difficult for health workers to reach all children with vaccines."