2nd Emirates Derma concludes on high note

Over three days, the premier skincare gathering that hosted the ‘Emirates Injection Boot Camp’ was successful in attracting the participation of over 300 participants from across the world while also creating a perfect platform to discuss the most important developments and advanced techniques and technologies useful for the treatment of various types of skin diseases.

On the third and final day, the conference hosted a series of scientific sessions on many key trending topics in dermatology.

While many new technologies and innovations are being developed at a rapid pace with the introduction of the next generation fillers, facelifts and Botox, experts revealed that many non-invasive procedures such as fat melting and body contouring will continue to appeal to those patients, who are seeking new ways to reduce fat.

In addition, doctors and specialists highlighted a few procedures that are revolutionising the skincare market marking an exciting new phase including the all new Ultralift, which lifts cheekbones, jawline definition and delivers a smoother, tighter skin while micro-needling, uses small needles to prick the skin and is greatly helpful in treating scars, wrinkles and large pores offering a smoother, firmer and more toned skin.

Emirates Derma conference and exhibition, was organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding in collaboration with Emirates Academy of Dermatology, Aesthetics and Laser (EADAL) and supported by Pan Arab League of Dermatology, Arab Academy of Dermatology & Aesthetics and GCC League of Dermatologists.