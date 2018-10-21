Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Health visits Clinica Eugin in Barcelona

The visit was part of a business trip to Spain which included a number of visits to healthcare institutions to learn about the healthcare experience in Spain and the best practices used to enhance patient experience and service offerings.

He toured the facility’s different divisions to explore the latest medical advancements and international research and development initiatives in treating fertility. The tour was led by Prasanth Manghat, Chief Executive Officer of NMC Healthcare, and Eduardo Gonz?lez, Chief Executive Officer of Eugin Group.

During the visit, Al Hamed highlighted the importance of knowledge-sharing and joining efforts to work towards enhancing the healthcare sector’s outcomes. He pointed out that today’s modern technology is playing an integral part in delivering the highest quality care services to members of the community.

In addition, Al Hamed said that the DoH continuously strives to learn from global success stories and showcase its own experience with others to open gateways for cooperation between different sectors that ultimately serve to improve patient’s experience.