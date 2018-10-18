Ministry of Health, Pharmaceutical Company AstraZeneca sign agreement

The MoU aims to develop innovative solutions to treat asthma in children, cooperate in finding solutions to respiratory diseases according to the latest international clinical practices, and the use of modern technologies to ensure effective management of the disease.

It also includes cooperation to fight cancer through the establishments of medical practices of international standards to enable better management of the disease during diagnosis and treatment. The MoU also covers the development of diabetes care.

Al Owais reaffirmed the strong strategic partnership between both parties and the ministry’s keenness to develop regulations and legislations in accordance with the leadership’s directives, which allow global medical companies to benefit from the competitive investment environment of the state.

It also strengthens the efforts to achieve the UAE’s global leadership in the adoption of innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence. He added that the ministry remains keen to strengthen collaboration with AstraZeneca as a strategic partner across a range of national projects that aim to achieve the ministry's top strategic objectives in promoting community health.

For his part, Samer Al Hallaq, Vice President of the Middle East region and Head of the Gulf region for AstraZeneca, said that the projects focus on patients and their treatment as part of the national agenda.