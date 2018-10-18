DRC Ebola outbreak not global emergency 'at this time': WHO

"Based on the current context... the committee recommended that the current Ebola outbreak in DRC does not constitute a public health emergency of international concern," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"I have accepted the recommendation of the committee," he told reporters in Geneva following a meeting of the UN agency's International Health Regulations Emergency Committee.

In the WHO's parlance, "a public health emergency of international concern" is an "extraordinary event" in which a disease may spread across borders and requires a vigorous international response.

Tedros stressed though that the decision not to use the label for the epidemic that has killed at least 139 people in DRC's violence-torn North Kivu region since August "does not mean that WHO is not taking the outbreak seriously."