FOCP meets with Global Cancer Leadership Community

The UAE’s leading non-profit cancer control non-profit have met with 350 leaders and key decision makers from around the world to further discussions on securing a coordinated, multileveled global response to address the spiralling cancer epidemic, and shared insights and experiences of the multitude of cancer awareness and control initiatives they have implemented in the UAE in the past three decades that have benefitted cancer patients and their families, healthcare practitioners and local community.

Members of the FOCP delegation presented six innovative FOCP campaigns, which aim to empower the generation to better address prevention and elimination of this life-threatening disease for future generations.

Kick Cancer campaign was launched by FOCP to reduce the fatalities caused by prostate and testicular cancer among the UAE and Middle Eastern male populace by raising awareness about regular screenings and self-examinations through the popular sport of football under the message “from good football to football for good”. 41 screenings were done to raise awareness for the great cause.

With Participation of more than 2500 individuals, FOCP launched the region's first ever Relay For Life in Sharjah, last year. The impact of the event was unparalleled, saw the UAE community come out strongly in support of cancer awareness and control and express solidarity with those who have overcome cancer or are undergoing treatment.

FOCP, being a member of the UICC, participated at the WCC General Assembly to cast a vote for the election of the congress’ new board members. Dr Sawsan Al Madhi, Director General of FOCP presented the successful experience of FOCP’s pan-UAE breast cancer awareness campaign, the Pink Caravan, at a panel discussion titled, ‘Barriers and opportunities for early detection of breast cancer in the Middle East’ chaired by Dr. Rola Shahin, Cancer Care Ontario (Canada).

Through her presentation, Dr Sawsan addressed one of the panel’s main question – lessons learned from opportunistic and organized screening approaches in the Middle East – by highlighting how the Pink Caravan campaign brought a significant change in people’s mindsets about treating breast cancer and cancer in general as a social taboo to accepting it as any other human illness and reaching out for diagnosis and treatment. This has reflected in the incremental growth in the number of free screenings that Pink Caravan’s annual awareness ride across the seven emirates has conducted while emphasizing on multi sectorial collaborations for effective and sustainable impact. Until 2018’s ride, they offered free screenings to 56,667 citizens and residents including 10,261 males. In its past eight editions, 47 positive cases have been detected by the Pink Caravan Ride.