FoAP organises awareness events until the end of October

The association will organise a variety of awareness activities on arthritis in different areas in Sharjah until October 29.

Her Excellency Waheeda Abdul Aziz, Head of the Friends of Arthritis Patients Association, praised the support of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs to the association, and the directives of Her Highness to provide treatment for arthritis patients and to raise the awareness of the community on ways to prevent this disease, which also falls in line with Sharjah's keenness to enhance the level of healthcare that is provided to its residents and visitors of all nationalities.

Abdul Aziz pointed out the association’s significant role in enhancing the community’s awareness, which was achieved by participating in more than 40 educational programs, as well as organising more than 16 awareness seminars in 2018. She remarked that the number of participants in the association’s activities reached 7500, in addition to the 5000 participants that took part in the marathon and its related activities throughout the year.

Dr Osama Al Lala, Health and Physical Activities Specialist at the Ministry of Education, stated that health problems related to arthritis are primarily childhood diseases, especially because bone density is formed between the ages of 10-20. He remarked that 6 programs will be launched that will target all age groups with an approach on prevention and treatment, and that there will be a focus on students to encourage them to adopt healthy practices.

Naima Khamis Al Nakhi, Head of the Social Services Department at Al Qasimi Hospital, stressed that the hospital is continuously communicating with all associations in order to offer medical assistant and services to patients, and that the hospital will provide a social service to all arthritis patients through a distinguished group of doctors and assistance provided by the associations.

Abdullah Ghanim Al Muhairi, Director of the Emirates Red Crescent Branch in Sharjah, expressed his thanks to the association, and expressed commitment to participate in the upcoming events of the association, which includes the “One Hour Walk” initiative that will be sponsored by the Emirates Red Crescent Branch in Sharjah.

Abd AlHaleem Al Qathi, member of the Friends of Arthritis Patients Association, revealed the main event organized by the association for the 7th year in a row, which is the marathon that will launch in February 2019 in Al Mamzar. He also announced that the association will organize a short film competition entitled "Steps toward Hope," which is sponsored by Fast Building Contracting in Sharjah.

The program of events for the World Arthritis Day contains a variety of activities that include distributing leaflets to raise awareness on arthritis to the employees of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, as well as offering free health tests and organising a sports day in Al Thiqah Club for Handicapped and a number of youth centers.