UAE to host Sixth Global Symposium on Health Systems Research in 2020

Aimed at pushing the boundaries of health systems research in addressing the challenges of a changing world, the global event aims to connect and engage researchers, policymakers, health care managers, educators, civil society, the media, and donors from around the world to advance the field of health policy and systems research and create opportunities for unleashing their collective capacity for generating, sharing and applying knowledge, necessary for health systems strengthening.

The selection of UAE as the host county of the event was announced during a ceremony organised in Liverpool Friday by the Health Systems Global (HSG), a global membership society of individuals and organisations working on health policy and systems research issues and registered in Switzerland.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Ali Al Marri, the Executive President of Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, who received the host file during the announcement ceremony, said, "Naming the UAE for hosting the global event is a global testimony to the country's pioneering position as a renowned regional and global hub for hosting such internationally - recognised gatherings. We take pride in being strategic partners of this symposium which will bring together representatives of key global health organisations and experts from around the world to address one of the most vital sectors addressing human life."

"By hosting the event, we seek to align international efforts that are aimed at consolidating and rolling out international best practices in health systems around the world in order to ensure effective contributions to UN Sustainable Development Goals with the ultimate goal of providing better healthcare services to various world communities," he added.