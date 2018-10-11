Al Qasimi Hospital performs live streaming to extract stem cells

  • Thursday 11, October 2018 in 1:16 PM
Sharjah24: The Department of Plastic Surgery at the Al Qasimi Hospital in Sharjah organised, in collaboration with BioNex, an integrated workshop, including the host of the American cosmetic surgeon directly to the process of extracting stem cells, from adipose tissue, and how to treat them at different stages, in preparation for the injection and used to treat various diseases.
Dr. Saqr Al Mualla, deputy director of the hospital and head of the plastic surgery department, said in a statement to “Sharjah 24”; that there is a need for research, innovation and development in such operations to achieve a medical service for top quality patients.
 
Dr. Raed Farahat, specialist in plastic surgery, said that in the coming years there will be a remarkable development in the treatment and methods for the use of these cells, especially in the field of chronic wounds, plastic surgery and the relief of surgical procedures.