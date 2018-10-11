Al Qasimi Hospital performs live streaming to extract stem cells

Dr. Saqr Al Mualla, deputy director of the hospital and head of the plastic surgery department, said in a statement to “Sharjah 24”; that there is a need for research, innovation and development in such operations to achieve a medical service for top quality patients.

Dr. Raed Farahat, specialist in plastic surgery, said that in the coming years there will be a remarkable development in the treatment and methods for the use of these cells, especially in the field of chronic wounds, plastic surgery and the relief of surgical procedures.