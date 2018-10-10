UAE expands collaborations with Spain in healthcare

Dr. Hissa Abdullah Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to Spain, signed the agreement on behalf of the government, in the presence of Mohamed Al Hameli, Under-Secretary of Department of Health, Abu Dhabi, in addition to a number of Chief Executive Officers from Sant Joan de Deu Barcelona Children’s Hospital, Quiron University Hospital in Barcelona, Barnaclinic Multidisciplinary Hospital and Barraquer Ophthalmology Centre.

The agreement includes facilitating the mutual exchange of knowledge and expertise in different medical fields as part of the Visiting Doctors programme to attract international medical expertise to the UAE. In addition, the agreement aims to unlock future cooperation potential between the two countries to contribute to achieving both countries’ healthcare strategic visions. The agreement is also set to unlock new investment opportunities that will drive the expansion of the healthcare capacity to meet the growing demand for healthcare services in Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Hissa highlighted that this step closely supports the government’s efforts in building cooperation with Spain in various economic areas. Al Otaiba expressed her confidence that the agreement will enable further UAE-Spain collaboration and bring unified efforts to contribute to the development and prosperity of the UAE healthcare sector and its services.

Al Hameli said that the agreement is another milestone for the sector that signifies health department’s commitment to delivering world-class healthcare services and highest quality of medical care for patients in Abu Dhabi. He underlined the importance of mutual cooperation to continue driving the healthcare sector to higher levels of performance.