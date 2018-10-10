SCFA’s Health Promotion Department approves 7th Sehati Conference’s program

The Department has announced that it has entered into a new partnership and cooperation with the Arab-German Young Academy of Sciences and Humanities (AGYA), which is the first bilateral young academy worldwide, aiming at establishing a community of outstanding researchers, who are at an early stage in their academic career.

The new partnership supports Sehati’s strategic objectives and contributes in enhancing effective cooperation between Arab and German researchers in areas of mutual interest, in particular the health sector.

This came during the meeting, which was headed by Dr. Amina Mohammed Almarzouqi, Acting Dean of the College of Health Sciences at the University of Sharjah and Chairman of the scientific organising committee of the Conference, in the presence of Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Conference, and other members of the committee.

Commenting on this, Iman Rashid Saif stressed the success, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs.