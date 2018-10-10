Al Qasimia University raise awareness its students about breast cancer

Sharjah24: The Department of Student Activities at the Deanship of Student Affairs at Al Qasimia University organised a breast cancer awareness campaign, in cooperation with the pink caravan, targeting university students, in conjunction with the Awareness Month, which falls October each year.
The students listened to a detailed explanation about breast cancer awareness through a presentation that shows the methods of screening for the disease, methods of self-examination, and the causes of infection, and methods of prevention and treatment of it.
 
The campaign urged students to conduct an early screening of the disease in order to preserve their health. The convoy also provided the necessary awareness and information about the importance of early detection of breast cancer, the risk factors, and the importance of early detection, diagnosis and treatment.