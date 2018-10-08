UN treaty cracks down on heated tobacco products

The tobacco industry has argued that the World Health Organization was missing an opportunity to save lives by not making compromises on heated tobacco products, which create smoke-filled nicotine without some of the cancerous burning agents found in cigarettes.

But the eighth meeting of state parties to the WHO's Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), which closed Saturday, dismissed that argument and instead called for the same bans on advertising, promotion and sponsorship deals that apply to cigarettes.

The FCTC's decisions serve as guidelines for states to follow but are not legally binding.

Carmen Audera, a consultant to the FCTC, ranked heated tobacco as less harmful than cigarettes but more deadly than e-cigarettes, which typically contain no tobacco.

But she told reporters that long-term testing on heated tobacco was non-existent and voiced concern that promoting the products would ultimately see less people quit smoking.

Moira Gilchrist, Philip Morris International (PMI)'s vice president of scientific and public communications, told reporters earlier this week that the WHO has "so far has not fully recognised the potential benefits of tobacco harm-reduction products."

WHO officials and NGOs have repeatedly complained about the tobacco industry's efforts to infiltrate FCTC meetings, through government delegations or agents posing as journalists.