E-cigarette dominates the market -- and fears of parents

On the one hand, e-cigarettes expose users to significantly lower levels of potentially toxic substances, except for nicotine, the US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine said this year.

Converting conventional cigarette smokers to vaping would therefore reduce the number of cancer cases.

At the same time, numerous parents and high schools say teenagers are using JUUL, raising fears that a new generation is being exposed to nicotine, which is addictive but not cancerous.

The US Food and Drug Administration has denounced "an epidemic of regular nicotine use among teens," and confirmed to AFP that its agents made a surprise inspection Friday of JUUL's San Francisco headquarters, seizing more than a thousand pages of documents on its marketing practices.

The startup wasn't the first on the market, but it quickly dethroned tobacco giants, including British American Tobacco, which markets e-cigarettes using a different technology.

JUUL has soared from a two percent market share in 2016 to 29 percent in December 2017, according to data published Tuesday in JAMA, the Journal of the American Medical Association.

By September of this year, JUUL had reached almost 73 percent of the market, according to Nielsen data provided to AFP by JUUL.

The e-cigarette market remains a fraction of overall tobacco sales but is growing fast.

"Like many Silicon Valley technology startups, our growth is the result of a superior product disrupting an archaic industry -- in this case, one whose products are the number one cause of preventable death," JUUL told AFP in a statement.

It added that the company "has helped more than one million Americans switch from cigarettes."

CEO Kevin Burns said the company is cooperating with the FDA to "keep JUUL out of the hands of young people," and has turned over 50,000 pages of documents to the federal health regulator since April.

JUUL is also available in Britain, Canada and Israel, although the latter country has forbidden sale of the strongest doses of nicotine.

Others, including Australia and Japan, have limited sales of the product to medical use only.