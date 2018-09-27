UAE home to excellent healthcare facilities: Nahyan bin Mubarak

This came during his speech at the Fourth Abu Dhabi International Conference in Dermatology and Aesthetics in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Sheikh Nahyan wished the participants thoughtful and productive outcome over the three days of the conference.

The conference brings together hundreds of UAE and foreign speakers and participants who are concerned with all aspects of dermatology, dermatologic surgery, plastic surgery, aesthetic medicine, cosmetics, laser technology, and anti-aging.

The event features medical, surgical, cosmetic techniques and plenary sessions.

The programme offers innovative non-surgical cosmetic medicine procedures delivered by the foremost thought leaders in dermatology and aesthetic medicine in a highly interactive and impactful way so that physicians can acquire new knowledge and skills that they put into practice immediately.