Defibrillator vest fails test because many heart attack survivors wouldn't wear it

But the results, published in Thursday's New England Journal of Medicine, show that many people given the heart-shocking vest declined to wear it.

Among those who kept it on, their odds of death were 74 percent lower compared to patients who kept in off during the three-month test.

"There seems to be an effect if you wear it, and the effect is pretty large," chief author Dr. Jeffrey Olgin of the University of California, San Francisco's Center for the Prevention of Sudden Death told Reuters Health in a telephone interview.

"I think the data, when you look into the details, are not completely negative," said Dr. Valentina Kutyifa, a professor of medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center in a phone interview with Reuters Health. She said because of poor compliance the test raised more questions than it answered.

If a high-risk patient was highly motivated, "we would still offer the wearable cardioverter-defibrillator" despite the official conclusion of the Olgin study, said Dr. Michael Field of the Medical University of South Carolina and Richard Page of the University Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in a Journal editorial.

Zoll Medical, which makes the vests and is owned by Tokyo-based Asahi Kasei Corporation, paid for the study, conducted at sites in the U.S., Poland, Germany and Hungary.

The vest leases for about $3,000 per month.

Doctors have been seeking a way to keep heart attack survivors from dying after their heart attack has cut the pumping efficiency of the heart down to 35 percent or less.