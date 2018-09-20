DoH develops healthcare capacity master plan

The announcement is part of DoH’s ongoing efforts to spur investment opportunities for the further development and expansion of the healthcare capacity and service provision to meet the growing demand in healthcare services in Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohamed Al Hameli, Under-Secretary of DoH, said, "Our number priority is to address the current and future capacity gaps in healthcare services, and improve access to healthcare services in underserved areas. As such, we developed the HCMP to help guide potential investors in the right direction in a way that serves to fulfill the growing demand for healthcare and while supports investors with a plan that identifies the type of services required, by specialty and locations until 2030."

DoH has developed the HCMP to provide a comprehensive analyses of current and future healthcare capacity and service provision in addition to the demand of Abu Dhabi’s healthcare system. The DoH HCMP provides analyses, solutions and implementation plans to address capacity issues identified for a range of service types including primary care, emergency care, number of beds, consulting room and medical professionals for Acute Overnight Care, Intensive Care, Rehabilitation, Long Term Care in underserved areas such as Al Ain and Al Dhafrah.

DoH has dedicated a section of the plan to help guide potential investors through every step of the way. The information provided includes an overview of health regulation laws, policy manuals, facilities and medical professionals licensing requirements, standards and procedures as well as mandatory insurance models.

The HCMP aims to contribute to the development of an advanced healthcare capacity planning system that adopts cutting-edge tools as key elements in the healthcare planning technology. It also serves to identify the healthcare services, medical professional and specialties required to meet the rising demand.

Following the release of the plan, DoH signed an agreement with Uniteam Medical, a joint venture between global healthcare provider Aspen Medical and Al Badie Group, to provide Primary Healthcare services across nine underserved areas in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.