Cholera death toll climbs to 28 in Zimbabwe

The cholera outbreak, first detected in a township outside the capital Harare earlier this month, prompted the government to declare an emergency in the city after at least 3,000 cases were reported.

"Although I cannot say we have contained the disease as yet, we are moving swiftly in all provinces of the country," health minister Obadiah Moyo told the state-owned Sunday Mail.

"We have moved into the second line of antibiotics, which is azithromycin, after the first line of antibiotics -- ciprofloxacin and ceftriaxone -- have become resistant to the disease."

Moyo said rubbish dumps would be removed from high-risk areas of Harare, sewer pipes would be repaired and street food vendors had been ordered to halt work.

Authorities have banned public gatherings in the city as a health measure, forcing the opposition MDC party to call off a major rally on Saturday.