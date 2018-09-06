UHS celebrates on World Physical Therapy Day

Sharjah24: The Department of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation at the University Hospital in Sharjah (UHS) organised on Thursday a special ceremony on the occasion of World Physical Therapy Day as part of its efforts to promote health and safety of patients and hospital auditors.
The event was organised to raise awareness of the importance of maintaining physical fitness, witnessed the heads and members of the executive management and staff in the hospital.
 
UHS held several events throughout the day to promote physical health. The hospital's physiotherapy team assessed the condition of more than 300 hospital admissions and visitors, hospital counselors were given the opportunity to participate in individual dialogue sessions with qualified specialists, to determine their level of fitness and to improve their physical health. The physiotherapy staff at the hospital also provided visitors and employees with a glimpse of some of the physical movements and exercises needed to maintain body movement and fitness.