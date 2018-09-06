DR Congo's 'Ebola war' up against traditional beliefs

"Ebola is a war," said Ndjoloko Tambwe Bathe, who heads a programme to combat Ebola, which has claimed 85 lives including three new deaths in Beni, according to the health ministry.

"The idea is that people should... understand that if there is a suspect case they should notify the authorities, and they should accept that the victims are taken to hospital," he said.

"Some families have long hidden sick people, prevented health workers from taking patients to the Ebola Treatment Centre and refused to be vaccinated," the ministry said in a statement, adding that several attacks on medical personnel had been reported.

At a recent gathering in Beni, several people voiced their doubts over Ebola, one of the world's most feared viruses that in extreme cases causes fatal bleeding from internal organs, the mouth, eyes or ears.

"Couldn't vomiting or a fever come from some other virus than Ebola?" one speaker asked. "Are the tests reliable in confirming Ebola? Why is it that the Ebola we have here does not come with bleeding?"

"The people are in doubt," 21-year-old Edouard Karafuli told AFP, summarising the speeches made in Swahili.

He said the speakers are saying that "a sick person is sent to hospital and we don't know where he goes next. It could be that he has some of his body parts that are cut off and then they bring back the cadaver."