Cholera kills 14 in NE Nigeria: official

"As of Wednesday, 5th September... 380 cases of suspected cholera have been reported with 14 deaths," Haruna Mshelia said in a statement.

He said most of the suspected cases and deaths occurred in camps for displaced people in Maiduguri, while other victims were from neighbouring districts on the outskirts of the state capital.

The government and NGOs are now working to contain the outbreak which has spread to six other districts across the state, he said.

Mshelia said the World Health Organisation has recruited some 200 volunteers to conduct house-to-house searches in suspected cases "to ensure the transmission is interrupted on record time".

"More treatment centres will be required as... cases are increasing," he said.