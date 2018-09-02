Abu Dhabi Police launch new unit to handle nuclear emergency response

Located at Ruwais Police Station of the Dhafra Police Directorate (Criminal Security Sector), the new unit's terms of reference include preparation and review of response nuclear security plans, establishment of nuclear and radioactive risks registry and provision of material and human resources to run the unit.

Brigadier Mohammed Al Rashdi, acting Director of Criminal Security Sector, said the unit, which falls within the Abu Dhabi Police's planned operational requirements, aims to implement obligations of nuclear safety agreements, promote the culture of nuclear safety among nuclear facilities operators, deliver professional excellence and apply the highest international standards for nuclear safety and emergency response.

''The new unit will cooperate with local and federal departments to review emergency nuclear response plans, coordinate with local and foreign partners to conduct training and exercises to upgrade readiness for emergencies, conclude partnership and coordination agreements and assess the role of partners in nuclear security response,'' he stated.

The unit will comprise four branches for planning and development; training and exercises; follow up and licence issuance; and partner coordination and readiness.