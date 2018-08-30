Old foe, cholera, returns to haunt Algeria

Cases began appearing in early August and two people have so far died, with scores hospitalised in Boufarik, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of Algiers.

Only suspected cholera admissions, confirmed cases and staff are allowed into Boufarik hospital's infectious diseases department, where 91 people have been quarantined.

For others, access is "formally forbidden", said manager Reda Daghbouche.

If they are fit enough to leave their beds, patients on the ground floor can talk to their loved ones through the windows.

Patients arriving at the hospital with acute watery diarrhoea and vomiting key cholera symptoms are immediately placed in isolation.

Samples are sent to the Pasteur Institute, the national body in charge of infectious diseases, to test for Vibrio cholerae bacteria.

Patients are rehydrated while they await results.

"Analysis takes from three to seven days", said Daghbouche.

Those who test negative are sent home, while confirmed cases are kept in hospital until tests show the Vibrio bug has disappeared.