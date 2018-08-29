New weight-loss pill might help in the fight against obesity

Researchers say lorcaserin, also known under the trade name of Belviq in the U.S., is the first drug for weight-loss that does not increase the risk of heart issues.

Half of the 12,000 participants in the study were given lorcaserin, which is designed to suppress appetite, while the other half were given a placebo.

The drug is supposed to be taken twice a day and will would stimulate brain chemicals to bring about a feeling of fullness.

However, the researchers noted that side effects such as headaches and nausea may also be caused by the drug.

After 40 months, the study found that the participants prescribed lorcaserin were three times more likely to lose 5 to 10 percent of their body weight compared to those taking a placebo.

However, according an editorial published in the New England Journal of Medicine, patients are advised to use the drugs on a "cautious basis" based on their needs.