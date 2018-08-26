Julphar signs agreement with BD to supply disposable insulin pens in UAE

Through this agreement, Julphar’s human insulin formulations, including Jusline R, Jusline N and Jusline 30/70, will be available for administration through BD’s portfolio of BD Vystra disposable pens. In addition, the same device will be used for insulin analogues (insulin glargine and insulin lispro), which are still under development.

Commenting on the announcement, Jerome Carle, General Manager of Julphar, said, "The global diabetes market is large and growing. Through our agreement with BD, we will be able to keep pace with the growth and further improve our position in this lucrative market, placing us among the top three players in the world.

Insulin pens are small, disposable, lightweight plastic handheld devices containing prefilled insulin cartridges that are convenient and more versatile than some traditional methods for insulin injection.

Almost one in five people in the UAE has diabetes, making it one of the country's largest health concerns. The UAE has some of the highest rates of diabetes in the world, with 2017 figures showing that 17.3 percent of the population has the condition, positioning it 15th on the World Diabetes Federation list.

The disposable insulin pens are now in the final stages of the approval process and are due to be launched as soon as they have been officially registered by the Ministry of Health.