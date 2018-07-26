New drugs shine as AstraZeneca treads path back to growth

Cancer medicines were a highlight, including demand for Imfinzi, following U.S. approval of the immunotherapy in early lung cancer, and Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said the company remained on track for a return to product sales growth in 2018.

"Clearly, our strategy is working," he told reporters. "It's been a long journey for us, rebuilding our pipeline and launching new products, but we are starting to see the fruits of this hard work."

China was once again a bright spot, as AstraZeneca continues to outperform competitors in the world’s second biggest drugs market, where it is using digital apps and other healthcare technology to help sell its medicines.

Investors cheered growing evidence of the British drugmaker's recovery, pushing the shares up more than 2 percent on Thursday. Analysts said they were also encouraged by better than expected second-quarter profit margins, which reversed a trend seen in the first quarter.

The brighter outlook comes at a time of mounting criticism of high drug prices by U.S. President Donald Trump, which Soriot sought to deflect by joining other companies in promising a pricing freeze for the remainder of 2018.

AstraZeneca's total revenue increased 2 percent in dollar terms in the second quarter to $5.16 billion, although core earnings per share, which exclude some items, fell 21 percent to 69 cents, reflecting investment behind new product launches.

Analysts, on average, had forecast earnings of 71 cents on revenue of $5.16 billion, Thomson Reuters data showed. For the full year, the company kept its financial guidance unchanged.