Traditional Chinese medicine doctors provide rescuers with physical therapy, acupuncture

Rescuers have prepared equipment and mapped out plans to evacuate the 12 soccer players, aged between 11 and 16 years, and their 25-year-old coach from Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Non cave in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province, about 860 kilometers north of Bangkok, where they have been trapped since June 23.

Taner and his colleagues believe that their therapies will better help the rescuers recover from fatigue so they can more effectively help those trapped in the cave.

"Officers all work very hard and carry heavy equipment necessary for rescue. They have to use their back and arm muscles to cope with the uneven ground. So the massage can make him (rescuer) feel more comfortable with his shoulders, arms and back, release the tension and feel his muscles relax, to improve blood circulation and enhance strength," said Taner.

Taner and other volunteer doctors started with their services on Wednesday, and helped more than 200 rescuers in less than a day.

Though rescuers could not predict how much longer it will take for the boys to be evacuated safely, the provincial governor said they will certainly not do anything which might jeopardize the safety of the evacuees. While waiting for the flowing streams to subside, the Navy Seal divers were teaching the boys to dive with oxygen masks in preparation for the planned evacuation, according to Narongsak, who is currently in charge of the rescue mission.