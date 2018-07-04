MoHAP Youth Council holds induction meeting in Sharjah

The meeting served as a venue for the young members to discuss the council’s goals, tasks, and future plans to strengthen the role of the youth in the ministry’s efforts to build an effective and sustainable health system for a happy society. It was part of a series of upcoming ministry-led meetings to be held in various regions.

The meeting was presided over by Dr. Sultan Sharif, Chairman of the ministry's Youth Council, who thanked the country’s wise leaders for their confidence in the council. He also introduced the board members and presented their credentials and qualifications.

He said the council is tasked with activating the role of the youth; building the young generation’s image; encouraging them to participate in the decision-making process; and providing a safe venue where they can freely express their views, aspirations, and needs. The members will also serve as the young people’s link to the UAE leadership. In addition, the council will lead endeavours that will help nurture the youth’s innovative ideas, enabling them to launch extraordinary initiatives to turn challenges into real opportunities.

During the meeting, the Ministerial Councils for Youth presented their goals to provide an environment for creativity and support young people’s participation in realising the objectives of the National Youth Agenda and the UAE Vision 2021. Other aspirations include enhancing the importance of empowering and developing the talents of the youth; ensuring effective communication channels with regard to youth policies and programmes; and providing consultations for youth initiatives.

The members of the council also tackled the key tasks assigned to them such as supporting the ministry’s senior leaders by discussing challenges and coming up with the best recommendations and solutions; linking young people's ideas with the emirate’s council's vision for the young; tapping their abilities and developing their skills and talents; embracing and supporting their innovations; and ensuring greater interaction between the youth and senior management.

The meeting also focused on the National Youth Agenda, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, whose vision is to build a generation of productive young and pioneering entrepreneurs who embody Emirati values. The agenda aims to build a generation of productive and pioneering learners who adhere to national identity and culture.