Amazon takes on pharmacy sector with new acquisition

Amazon has long been rumored to be interested in the pharmacy business, and the entry by a powerful new player could unsettle a business dominated by large American chains including CVS and Walgreens.

Terms were not disclosed on the deal for PillPack, an online pharmacy which operates in all 50 US states and offers pre-sorted dose packaging and home delivery. Some media reports said Amazon paid $1 billion and outbid rival retail giant Walmart.

"PillPack's visionary team has a combination of deep pharmacy experience and a focus on technology," said Jeff Wilke, head of Amazon Worldwide Consumer, in a statement.

"We want to help them continue making it easy for people to save time, simplify their lives, and feel healthier."

CVS shares slid 6.1 percent in closing trading on the news, while Walgreens Boots Alliance slumped 9.9 percent.

Neil Saunders of the research firm GlobalData Retail called the Amazon acquisition "a warning shot" for the pharmacy sector.

"Not only has Amazon finally made a solid move into pharmacy, it has done so via an innovative supplier which helps patients manage and organize their prescription drugs," Saunders said in a research note.

He added this "is only the first play in an increasingly aggressive strategy" by Amazon in the sector.

"This is incredibly bad news for traditional players, like Walgreens and CVS, who stand to lose the most from Amazon's determination to grow its share," Saunders said.

Saunders added that "Amazon's entry into any market will put downward pressure on prices and upward pressure on costs as others try to match its service," and that CVS and Walgreens could be vulnerable.

Walgreens CEO Stefano Pessina told a conference call on its quarterly results Thursday that "we are not particularly worried" about Amazon but added that "we know that we have to change the level of our services to the customers and we are working quite hard on that."