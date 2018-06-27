Older women still need bone checks to prevent fractures

Some younger women who have an increased risk of osteoporosis might also benefit from bone tests, according to guidelines released on Tuesday from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. This might include smokers, women who drink excessively, and women who are underweight or have a parent who has fractured a hip.

"Since many people don't know they have osteoporosis until they have a fracture, screening gives us a chance to prevent these fractures from happening," said task force member Dr. Chien-Wen Tseng of the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine in Honolulu.

In women, reduced estrogen production during menopause and afterward can slow production of new bone tissues. Over time, this process increases their risk of osteoporosis.

There still isn't enough evidence to say exactly which younger women need bone tests or to say for sure whether men would also benefit from osteoporosis screenings, the Task Force notes in guidelines published in JAMA that are in line with previous recommendations from 2011.

"Most studies on screening and treatment have focused on women since the highest risk factors are being female, older, and having gone through menopause," Tseng said by email. "Thus, the Task Force found good evidence that screening and treatment of osteoporosis prevents fractures in women."

"In men, we know we can screen accurately for osteoporosis," Tseng said. "However, there are fewer studies in men, so we do not know if treating men for osteoporosis would prevent fractures."

Also, it's unclear if drugs that work in women might also be effective in men, Tseng noted.

By 2020, approximately 12 million adults 50 and older in the U.S. alone are expected to have osteoporosis, the Task Force notes. Fractures caused by osteoporosis can cause chronic pain and disability.