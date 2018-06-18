Compound to treat Alzheimer's shows promise in mice

Despite decades of research, there's been no treatment to slow the progression of Alzheimer's in humans. But scientists have found a synthetic compound that can be used to slow the disease in mice. They used component RU-505 on mice to blast fibrin, a protein involved in blood clotting, and the toxic protein known as amyloid beta, linked to Alzheimer's.

Current drugs do no more than ease some symptoms, while experimental Alzheimer's drugs have a dismal track record, with more than 100 failures. It will be many years before RU-505 can potentially use in human treatment.

Dementia, of which Alzheimer's is the most common form, affects close to 50 million people worldwide.

Alzheimer's Disease International says more than 131 million will be affected by 2050.