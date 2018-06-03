FDA chief outlines new ways to speed cancer drug approvals

The new approach, outlined on Saturday in a speech by FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting in Chicago, is part of an effort to remove regulatory barriers that drag out reviews of promising new cancer treatments.

If the process succeeds, it will be expanded to applications for new cancer treatments.

As part of the pilot program, FDA is trying out a shared application document that allows FDA reviewers to add their comments to background documents submitted by companies.

Gottlieb said such a move could enable more sites, such as hospitals or research facilities, to manufacture these cells, expanding treatment options for patients. Currently, harvested T-cells are shipped back to the companies for processing, and it takes about three weeks before the cells are returned and administered to patients.