Blood type A people may be more likely to get traveler's diarrhea

According to the study published on May 17 in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, the diarrhea-causing strain of E. coli secretes a protein that attaches to sugar molecules on type A blood cells, but not type B or O cells.

According to Science News, researchers from Washington University School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins University also found these sugar molecules are also present in the gut linings of people with blood type A.

Scientists had 106 healthy volunteers drink water laced with a strain of E. coli extracted from a person in Bangladesh with severe diarrhea.

After five days, 81 percent of the type A or AB volunteers developed moderate to severe diarrhea compared to about half with blood types O or B.

The results could mean that a vaccine targeting the bacterial protein could be effective.