Julphar wins Frost & Sullivan 2018 Award

The awards programme, now in its fourth year, is based on Frost & Sullivan's research on best practices in growth, innovation and leadership and honours best-in-class innovators and disruptors from various industries in the region. Julphar was recognised for its strong overall performance and effective strategy.

Rashid Khan, Julphar’s Regional Director (GCC Region), accepted the award in Dubai at a ceremony that was attended by a number of well-known and respected local and international companies.

Speaking at the event, Khan said, "We are truly honoured to receive this award and I would like to say a huge thank you to Frost & Sullivan for recognising Julphar. I would also like to thank all of our employees and partners for their hard work and our shareholders and customers for their continued support.

"We are excited with the future potential of new products, new markets and our new direction and look forward to a successful 2018."

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Award recognises companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development.