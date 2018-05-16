Ministry of Health organises workshop for Emirati nurses

Coinciding with the workshop was the license renewal of 16 trainees during the event that also saw the attendance of Dr. Sumaya Mohammed Al Balushi, Director, Department of Nursing.

Dr. Christine Koreishi, Dean of the Nursing College at Ohio University and Consultant at International Council of Nurses (ICN), was the main speaker who made a presentation based on the updated nurse trainers programme approved by the ICN and World Health Organisation (WHO).

Dr. Al Serkal said: "The UAE is the first country in the world to implement the updated trainers programme as part of our effort to improve the leadership capacity and skills of our healthcare staff. The Ministry is cooperating with the WHO and the ICN to implement the programme, which is an ICN global project."

Dr. Al Serkal pointed out that the programme is part of the national initiative to attract UAE citizens to the nursing profession as an effective means to build an excellent local healthcare system, promote Emiratisation within the industry, and reinforce the UAE’s position as one of the best countries in the regional and global healthcare industries.