Kick Cancer campaign strengthens awareness in UAE

Kick Cancer has launched school activations that are geared towards educating UAE students about the positive effects of early diagnosis.

The innovative and global Kick Cancer campaign taps into the emotive force of football, as a catalyst to spread awareness that one in three men will develop cancer in their lifetime and that early detection can save lives.

Since the campaign’s reveal, it has been using creative and powerful tools to communicate its messages. One of which is through the #BinChallenge, a viral activation that allows participation from anyone and everyone from around the world through social media.

The simple mechanics of kicking a ball that represents cancer, making sure it lands in the bin, and tagging three friends to do the challenge has caught the attention and support of local and international celebrities including Luis Suarez, The F2, Kris Fade, Anas Bukhash, Sherif Fayyed, Frederic Kanoute, Najmeddin Al Haddad and more.

Early detection can save lives. The Kick Cancer campaign is offering the first 100 men who register a free male cancer screening. Anyone who signs up after that can still get 50 percent off their screening until May 2018.

Testicular cancer is the number one cancer that affects young men between the ages of 15 and 35. There is no single cause and some men are diagnosed with no history of risk factors at all. The problems can start at any age, and if left untreated, it can cause significant problems and even be fatal, which is why annual screenings and awareness is so important.

The FoCP team has been educating young men across the country through a schools’ initiative that seeks to further understanding of both prostate and testicular cancer among this demographic.

"The facts speak for themselves. Local and international research has shown us that prostate and testicular cancer continue to be among the top cancers affecting our male population. These two types of cancer are also among the easiest to detect and treat if diagnosed early. And this is why we urge men to go for regular check-ups. We urge the community to also take an active role in encouraging families, friends and loved ones to go for screenings. Early detection is the difference between life and death," says Haya Merai, Kick Cancer Project Manager at FoCP UAE.