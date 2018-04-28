UHS implants an injection device within the patient's spinal cord

The driver, who was Ali’s long-time friend, was killed and Ali was left paralysed from the waist down. Since then, he has been completely dependent on nurses to turn him in bed and assist him with virtually all of his daily needs. In addition, his body was wracked by painful and uncontrollable muscular spasms that were triggered by the slightest touch.

The surgery was performed by Dr Nitin Yogesh, UHS’s Consultant Neurosurgeon & Spine Surgeon. To ensure that the procedure and the device would be effective, Dr Nitin performed an initial procedure with a test dose in Ali’s spine which was a success. Baclofen refers to a muscle relaxant medicine which is commonly used to treat spasticity, and intrathecal spinal cord Baclofen device implantation surgery is an effective therapy for the management of spastic paralysis.